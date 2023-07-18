Hundreds of fraud victims identified in Stratford

Two hundred and sixty-nine different victims have been identified as part of a stolen property investigation by Stratford police.

On June 26, officers used a search warrant to enter a home on Britannia Street.

Once inside, police found over 550 pieces of suspected stolen property including personal mail, credit cards, debit cards, driver’s licenses, health cards, gift cards, membership cards, Social Insurance Number cards, passports, cheques, and keys.

Police also seized nine rounds of .223 ammunition, break and enter tools, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

According to police, the seized property has been linked to 269 different victims, believed to be within Stratford and the surrounding area.

Police also have reports on file from 21 victims between 2020 and 2022 but have not received reports from the remaining 248 victims.

Attempts are being made to speak with each victim, however police do not have contact information for many of the victims and have been unable to locate them.

The Stratford Police Service is asking for members of the community to contact them if any of the above-mentioned items were stolen, or went missing, between 2020 to June 2023.