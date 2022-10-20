Hundreds of hunters, anglers stopped in B.C.'s Interior during long weekend enforcement blitz

More than 1,400 hunters and anglers were stopped in B.C.'s Interior during a "massive" enforcement blitz over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

In a social media post, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said more than 200 tickets and warnings were issued during a multi-agency road check spanning three days in Cache Creek.

It said two dozen conservation officers worked alongside law enforcement partners, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, RCMP and wildlife health biologists from the Ministry of Forests.

Over the course of 56 hours, more than 1,400 firearms and 2,200 fish and game animals were inspected, including 241 moose, 157 deer, 530 fish and 1,239 upland birds.

"Enforcement actions included 48 provincial violation tickets, 29 federal contravention tickets and 125 written warnings for a range of offences, with common infractions including a lack of evidence of sex or species," the post reads.

The BCCOS added that Cache Creek is a common place for road checks, as it was the site of a former game checking station in 1946.

"To address a significant increase in resident and non-resident hunters, especially in the Kamloops, Cariboo and Lillooet areas, the Cache Creek game checking station was set up," it said.

"In addition to enforcing game regulations, its goal was to collect data on fish and game harvested in those regions."

During its first year of operation, the BCCOS said, 64 convictions for game violations were obtained from checks at the station.

"The COS would like to thank all hunters, anglers and motorists for their co-operation and patience during the inspections," it said. "The COS appreciates that the majority of hunters and anglers are following our resource laws that protect wildlife and fisheries for future generations."