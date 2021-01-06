Provincial police report officers charged nearly 600 people with impaired driving during the annual Festive RIDE program.

The OPP said more than 190 drivers were issued suspensions for registering in the 'warning' range during roadside testing.

During the six-week initiative, officers held close to 6,700 RIDE stop checkpoints across the province and said they received nearly 2,500 calls about suspected impaired drivers.

The OPP holds random checkpoints throughout the year on roads, trails and waterways.

The OPP Festive Ride campaign wrapped up on Sunday.