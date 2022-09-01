Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility

Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.

In a statement issued Thursday, the company said, “Due to a combination of internal and external factors, Brose North America will downsize its London, Ontario facility. This decision will eliminate most of the onsite positions, more than 300 roles, by the end of 2023 as seat production lines transition from London to other locations.”

The statement goes on to say, “Order losses and significantly lower production volumes have created overcapacity in several of our plants, leading to high structural costs... auto manufacturers are further increasing pressure on prices and requiring suppliers to shift production to lower cost countries.”

“I wish to express my deep gratitude to our London colleagues for successfully creating a benchmark organization in its more than 17 years of operation... We took every measure to protect employees and will provide support to all those impacted during this difficult transition. We will work tirelessly to reassign as many eligible employees as possible to other Brose locations,” said President, Wilm Uhlenbecker

Brose is the fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company employs 30,000 people at around 70 locations in 25 countries