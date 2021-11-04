Hundreds of jury summonses cancelled in murder trial after death of accused

A Crown prosecutor has withdrawn all charges against a man who died weeks before his trial in the killing of a doctor at a central Alberta medical clinic.

Bina Border says she can't confirm the cause of Deng Mabiour's death in Calgary this week.

Border told court Thursday that the medical examiner's office is investigating.

Mabiour, who was 52, was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 10, 2020, death of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

He was also charged with assault of a peace officer and assault with a weapon, and the jury trial was to begin Nov. 22.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil has cancelled hundreds of jury summons that had been issued for the trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021