Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in Barrie
Barrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
After a two-year pandemic pause, the annual Rotary Kids Fishing Day returned to the shorelines of Kempenfelt Bay Sunday. The event, put together by the Kempenfelt Rotary Club, is a tradition the club looks forward to every year.
"It's a fabulous way for us to give back to the community," said Joan Bell-McKee, the club's incoming president. "It's a free day for the kids; free fishing rods, free bait, pizza supplied by Domino's and all provided by our wonderful sponsorship by TD."
Participants were required to register ahead of time, with nearly 1200 people expected to attend the event, which Bell-McKee says would not be possible without months of hard work by dedicated volunteers.
"This is an event that kids come back to year after year with their parents, their grandparents and their siblings," she said. "It's wonderful to have this event again. It's something that everyone in our Rotary Club looks forward to."
