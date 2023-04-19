Hundreds of Lethbridge federal workers hit picket line as PSAC strike begins

Tuesday night, approximately 155,000 federal employees walked off the job as the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) declared the largest workers strike in Canadian history.

Wednesday, 300 federal workers in Lethbridge began to picket outside the city's Services Canada building.

"There's three locals joining us here on the picket line. We have members from the agriculture union, we have members from the Canada employment immigration union as well as the Canada Revenue Agency," said Krysty Thomas, president of the PSAEC Area Council in Lethbridge.

Thomas said it was great to see so many people turn out.

"It's super exciting. ... The energy is here, we have the support and we're ready to be here as long as it takes," she said.

A cause of concern for many has been the timing of the strike.

It was called during tax season, with the deadline to file coming at the end of April.

But accountants at the Lethbridge Avail CPA office say despite the potential for longer processing times for taxes and refunds, there's no real concern about filing on time.

"I think for us, we're just going same as old. You just get your stuff filed. Get it in. You can still send your tax return in electronically and get it filed on time," said Scott Rowland, managing partner at Lethbridge Avail CPA.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is also reassuring travellers border crossings won't be impacted by the strike.

In a statement, the CBSA said it is expected "services to travellers and businesses will be maintained. Workers who are on strike make up approximately 17.6 per cent of the CBSA employee population. They do not provide direct front-line operational services, like processing travellers and commercial goods."

One group that is worried about the impact a prolonged strike would have is the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association.

Canadian grain commission employees have gone on strike, meaning there are no inspectors to approve wheat exports leaving the country, which could lead to shipping delays.

"A country that doesn't supply, and Canada being the country that didn't supply, if you lose an importer or a customer, it's extremely hard to get that trust back," said Jim Smolik, head of stakeholder relations for the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association.

While PSAC and the federal government continue to negotiate, it is unclear when the strike will end.