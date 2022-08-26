Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery

Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.

The plaques disappeared sometime between Aug.18 and Aug.23. Police believe an unknown number of suspects visited the Queen's Park Cemetery at 3219 Fourth Street N.W., and took approximately 300 bronze plaques, which memorialized deceased loved ones.

An undisclosed number of bronze flower vases were also stolen from the cemetery.

Cemetery staff were alerted to the missing plaques by family members and subsequently contacted police.

"The theft of these plaques will undoubtedly leave citizens feeling disappointed and upset," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service. "We are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the plaques, or information about those responsible for the thefts, to come forward."

The theft is the latest in a string of incidents targeting plaques, including a Ukrainian memorial, war memorial plaques in Currie and monuments from elsewhere in southern Alberta.

Chisholm says it is a very disappointing situation to see in Calgary.

"How disrespectful somebody would be to actually steal plaques of people who have passed away," he said.

He thinks the price of scrap metal could be a possibly motive for the incidents, but insists that thieves won't get anything for their efforts.

"These plaques are bronze," he said. "They take these things to metal recyclers and only get pennies on the dollar for what they are actually worth.

"It's not the value of the metal itself, it's the work that goes into it and it's the personal value – the intangible value that's really disappointing."

There are leads investigators are following up on, Chisholm says, but there are no details on them at this time.

Chisholm says police will be working with scrap metal dealers throughout the city in case anyone tries to sell the items there.

"We're trying to get ahead of the curve here."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or else contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app.