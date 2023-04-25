Hundreds of metres of rope stolen from Colwood national historic site

The West Shore RCMP are appealing to the public for help after hundreds of metres of rope was stolen from a national historic site in Colwood.

Mounties say someone made off with approximately 915 metres of blue polyester rope taken from multiple locations at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse site.

The theft occurred overnight on April 19.

Investigators say the rope was used to line trails and mark pathways for visitors to the site, which is operated by Parks Canada..

The rope is described as turquoise and blue, similar to the type commonly used on boats.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.