Hundreds of new e-bike, e-scooter rentals coming to Waterloo region

Waterloo region residents will soon have some more options for getting around.

A partnership between the region and Neuron Mobility will see 500 e-bikes and 500 e-scooters come to local streets as part of a rental system.

The first batch will be at virtual stations in downtown Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, and near transit stations.

The plan is to gradually ramp up the offering to 150 locations.

Each bike and scooter will come with a number of safety features, like helmets, voice navigation and the ability to call 911.

Neuron mobility has already rolled out e-scooters and bikes in Brampton and Ottawa, as well as five cities across B.C. and Alberta.

Here in Waterloo region, Neuron mobility expects the launch to bring upwards of 80 jobs to the area - all of which will be recruited locally.

The company also believes the move will bring more money to local businesses with travel becoming more accessible to more people.

The City of Kitchener says the rollout will begin on April 14 with the first available models parked downtown near public transit stations.