Hundreds of new e-bike, e-scooter rentals coming to Waterloo region
Waterloo region residents will soon have some more options for getting around.
A partnership between the region and Neuron Mobility will see 500 e-bikes and 500 e-scooters come to local streets as part of a rental system.
The first batch will be at virtual stations in downtown Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, and near transit stations.
The plan is to gradually ramp up the offering to 150 locations.
Each bike and scooter will come with a number of safety features, like helmets, voice navigation and the ability to call 911.
Neuron mobility has already rolled out e-scooters and bikes in Brampton and Ottawa, as well as five cities across B.C. and Alberta.
Here in Waterloo region, Neuron mobility expects the launch to bring upwards of 80 jobs to the area - all of which will be recruited locally.
The company also believes the move will bring more money to local businesses with travel becoming more accessible to more people.
The City of Kitchener says the rollout will begin on April 14 with the first available models parked downtown near public transit stations.
-
‘I’m sure he has bragging rights now that he’s a world traveller’: Family rooster flies the coop by clinging onto bottom of relative’s SUVOften when heading home from a relative’s house, you leave with more than what you came with. But for one couple who was visiting their daughter, north of Guelph, they didn’t realize they had a sneaky stowaway until they heard a strange sound in their garage the next day.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dogMeasuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
-
Lethbridge set to bid for 2025 Canadian Olympic curling trialsLethbridge recently hosted the 2022 Time Horton's Brier, but if the Lethbridge Curling Club has its way, it will soon host another major curling event.
-
Cabinet minister touts benefits of tax rebates during Sault visitCanadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was in the Sault on Wednesday, as Liberal cabinet ministers continue their tour to tout features of this year’s federal budget.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
-
Canadian Armed Forces facing member shortage 'crisis'The Department of National Defence tells CTV News that the Canadian Armed Forces is facing a shortage of 16,000 members.
-
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell courtA federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
-
As pandemic fears ease, Ontarians ready to travel this summerNew research shows many Ontarians are getting ready to pack their bags for a spring or summer trip – despite concerns their trip could be delayed or even cancelled.
-
Man released from police custody after victim's inconclusive autopsyA man who was taken into custody after the death of another man in Edmonton last week has been released without charges while police wait to find out what caused the victim's death.