Hundreds of new jobs coming to CAMI Assembly

A recent announcement form General Motors will bring 250-300 new jobs to CAMI Assembly.

The auto plant in Ingersoll, Ont. will be building battery modules in the second quarter of 2024.

“Our CAMI plant is playing a critical role in accelerating GM’s all-electric future,” said Marissa West, president and managing director, GM Canada. “In addition to being Canada’s first large-scale EV manufacturing plant, soon the team will add EV battery module assembly to the site, demonstrating innovation, flexibility, and opportunity during this historic time of transformation in the industry.

According to GM, the move will support the company’s increase electric vehicle (EV) production volume.