Hundreds of parking tickets issued over the weekend at waterfront lots

The hot, humid weather drove hundreds of people to waterfront communities over the weekend as daytime highs made cooling by the water a must.

Some visitors to the region paid the price to park by the water as bylaw officers were out in full force.

Many waterfront communities, including Innisfil, Orillia and Barrie have increased the price to park near the beach.

INNISFIL

Over the weekend, the town issued 107 tickets for parking in prohibited spaces, failing to display a resident's permit and parking on private or municipal property without consent.

Parking at Innisfil Beach Park is restricted to residents only until Sept. 7.

The town also restricts visitor parking at the beach and on all side streets within a one-kilometre radius of the park.

A staff-controlled gate limits access to enter the park and is controlled seven days a week until Sept. 6.

BARRIE

In Barrie, residents need a parking permit to access free parking at some waterfront areas.

However, resident parking passes are only good in specific parking lots.

Parking passes must be visible in the windshield.

Visitors to the city's waterfronts will have to pay $10 per hour to park or a flat fee of $50 per day.

The city has a new parking app that visitors can download to pay for parking before arriving; however, finding a spot on a warm weekend may prove to be difficult.

ORILLIA

The Sunshine City issued 308 parking tickets at waterfront areas from Thursday to Sunday.

Visitors have to pay a $50 flat rate per day to park at waterfront parks and another $50 to launch a boat from Fridays to Sundays and public holidays. Parking and boat launching is free regardless of residency, Mondays to Thursdays.

Orillia residents can park and launch their boats free of charge with a resident parking permit.

Another 68 warnings for other bylaw infractions were issued, including one individual who was charged for leaving a dog inside a vehicle while attending a restaurant.