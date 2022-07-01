iHeartRadio

Hundreds of people show up for Canada Day party in Timmins

A foam party was a hit during the Canada Day celebrations in Hollinger Park in Timmins. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Hundreds of people lined up for free hot dogs and for fun in the suds in Hollinger Park in Timmins on Canada Day. The event was hosted by the City of Timmins and the Timmins Community Park Association.

Children bounced around in bumper balls along with other activities and families took the afternoon to simply enjoy each other's company on a gorgeous day.

