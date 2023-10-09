Hundreds of runners raise donations for London Food Bank with annual Thanksgiving race
The running community called the weather “perfect”, however the spectators at the annual Turkey Trot race in Springbank Park didn’t agree.
Hundreds of runners showed up for the annual ‘Turkey Trot’ races in support of the London Food Bank.
“The London Pacers have put this race on for years”, says London Road Races race director Brian Hagemeier
“It’s a great event with a lot of families. We have a kids’ race, a 2k for mostly kids and a 6k for those who want to challenge themselves a bit more”.
That 6k was no challenge for Seth Marcaccio. The former Fanshawe Falcon runner blew away the field with a time of 22:05 to win for the third consecutive year.
Michael Walsh, 14, of AB Lucas SS in London won the 2km race.
The race was in support of the London Food Bank with those taking part bringing in donations.
“In years past we have collected a few hundred pounds of food on race day, and this year we have about 500 runners, so hopefully we’ll exceed that with a good amount of food coming in,” says Hagemeier.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skidThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Sudbury's Elgin Street Mission feeding more people than everThe Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury says more and more people are coming to them for meals and assistance.
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hearsA Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.
-
COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots officially become available in Sask.For many, getting a flu shot is simply part of a yearly routine. Now, the latest COVID-19 vaccination booster can be added to that procedure.
-
Calgary Flames Foundation phasing in 50/50 program additions this seasonThe next time you catch a Flames game, maybe you'll want to pick up tickets for the 50/50 raffle?