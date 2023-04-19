Hundreds of striking federal workers hit the picket lines in Regina

Striking federal workers hit the picket lines across Canada Wednesday with hundreds at two sites in Regina taking part in the strike.

Picket lines could be found downtown at the Alvin Hamilton Building and at RCMP Headquarters on Dewdney Avenue.

“We are looking for a fair wage offer. We are looking for better provisions around telework, modernizing our workplace and job security,” said Chris Gardiner, Canada Employment & Immigration Union.

Over 150,000 federal employees were expected to picket Wednesday at 250 locations across Canada as the union, Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), continues to look for a new deal that includes a pay raise of more than 13 percent over the next three years.

The current offer from Ottawa is a nine per cent raise.

Services such as passport processing, employment insurance and tax returns will be impacted because of the strike.

In Saskatchewan, farming production could be affected by the strike.

This is a big deal,” said Jake Leguee, Director of the Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission (Sask Wheat). “This could cost Saskatchewan’s economy and Canada’s economy millions of dollars.”

The strike will impact Canada’s exports of grain, as well as grain inspection and sampling services from federal programs

“Contingency plans are being developed to provide official certification through modified procedures where essential to keep market access,” said the Government of Saskatchewan.

Sask. Wheat hopes an agreement will be found soon.

Negotiations began in June 2021 and an impasse was declared in May 2022. Mediated contract negotiations began at the beginning of this month to try and avoid a strike.

An update is expected later Wednesday by the treasury board president and other ministers.

Other picket lines in Saskatchewan on Wednesday were expected to be seen in Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Indian Head and Fort Qu’Appelle.

-- With files from The Canadian Press, Mick Favel, and Chandra Phillip.