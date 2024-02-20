Hundreds of students compete at Special Olympics Bocce Qualifier in Barrie

Eighteen bocce ball teams from eight high schools across Simcoe County and Muskoka competed for a trip to the Special Olympics School Championships in June.

The fully-accessible tournament on Tuesday at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie showcased 20-minute games with students showing off their talents.

"It's about athletics and being a part of something. They are passionate about it, they enjoy competing in something that is fully accessible, and to do this at Bear Creek surrounded by their peers, classmates, and teachers is just invaluable," said Justina Debney, Bear Creek's life skills teacher.

It's still unknown how many teams will move on, but win or lose, students participating in Tuesday's event shared their enjoyment in simply participating.