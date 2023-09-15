Hundreds of students gather in downtown Halifax for the School Strike 2 Climate rally
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Paul Hollingsworth
A rally to promote awareness to the issue of climate change, was held in Downtown Halifax on Friday.
Hundreds gathered at Grand Parade in Halifax for the School Strike 4 Climate rally.
They also marched through downtown Halifax.
The message for the goers was simple: hold all levels of government accountable for the implementation of regulations, designed to combat climate change.
“It’s extremely important because without that, obviously, we are not going to see any change,” said Grade 12 student Iman Mannathukkaren. “Nova Scotia has made progress when it comes to tackling climate change, and the change we have made is from people coming together. We need to keep doing this, so we can see the correct amount of action.”
