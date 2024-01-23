Safe drinking water returns to Carleton University residence after water main break

Students living at a Carleton University residence were without safe drinking water for several days after a water main break across the street.

The university said Tuesday that the water is now safe.

The water main break at first shut off the water at both Prescott House residence and Mackenzie Building, which houses classrooms.

Students had no water at all for four days following the break, leaving them unable to do things like shower or use the toilet.

"I'm on the seventh floor," said student Laura Gillis. "So, you have to go down the elevator and then get into the tunnels and walk to another building and walk to its bathroom."

The water came back on Friday but, according to the university, was not yet considered safe to drink.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Carleton University said water test results had come back for Prescott House and that the water was again safe to drink.

The time without clean water was stressful for students living in the residence.

"A huge problem has been created for our students and this has affected their mental health, well-being and especially during their academic year," said president of the Rideau River Resident Association, Kamran Azizli.

Bottles of water and water filling stations were provided to nearly 400 students while the water was unavailable.

Access to other bathrooms on campus were also provided when students had no water at all.

"We had to walk all the way across campus to actually have a shower and, for me, I can't go to class if I haven't showered," said student, Malik Yakubu.

The university tells CTV News Ottawa that health and safety is top priority and that test results for the Mackenzie Building were expected on Wednesday. Anyone using the Mackenzie Building is asked not to consume any water until test results are received.