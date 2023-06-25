Hundreds of Sudburians come out for the annual Ukrainian Community Picnic

There was a lot of fun, frivolity and food at the Villa Maria Campground in Greater Sudbury as Ukrainian-Sudburians came together for the annual Ukrainian Community Picnic.

Organized by St. Mary's Church, parishioners and community members alike were invited to take part.

"I'm here to support the community and father picking the day in support of Ukraine, I think it was a great day to do it," said Mary Evanochko.

"It's nice to stick together and we're always a community that sticks together to help each other out."

"You know the war in Ukraine brought the distress to young people, the little kids and they remember. They heard those bombs coming, so and so, and we wanted the Ukrainian community to feel at home, pre-war,” said Father Peter Bodnar.

“When they were doing festivals, schools and events, they were not thinking about the war. Maybe for a day we will remind them of that."

"I was talking to quite a few families that arrived and after the dam was blown in Kherson, the Kherson region, and this lady has lots of families up there and she said that every day, every minute - her heart is in that place because it brought devastation and whatever money she makes, she tries to send parcels because they have no food or medical supplies," the Father added.

Bodnar said the celebration is meant to bring joy to people’s hearts and allow them to forget the tragedies that are happening back home.

"When I talk to the newcomers, they are very optimistic. Most people, including the people of Russia, were waiting for the end," he said.

"Everybody suffers, it doesn't matter if you're Ukrainian or Russia, everyone suffers. When young people die at the front line, it brings sadness to their mothers and fathers... the people are saying hopefully now there will be a real awakening in Russia and people will stay stop this and this can't go on anymore.”

Marina Omelianovska moved to Canada last summer and settled in Sudbury two months later with her family.

"It's a very good opportunity for Ukrainians who live in Sudbury to be together, to share our Ukrainian traditions," she said.

Omelianovska to CTV News she was surprised to see how kind and generous Canadians are. She said she is planning to stay with her family, to provide her children with better opportunities but she's still hopeful for an end to the war.

"Hopefully next year (there will be no war), but not this year according to all the forecasts," she said.

"Some Ukrainians want to come back home but as for our family, we want to stay here."

People dined on the picnic tables, which included some Ukrainian favourites like sausage, pyrogy and sauerkraut.

"The church has had this since the fifties and I've been coming here since I was a kid. It brings all of us together," said Michael Gawalko.

"You're going to have the dancing and food, you can't help but have a smile on your face."

Many of the performers were new Canadians.

"It's pretty special, it warms my heart and I can't wait for everyone to see all the performances we have," said Mariah Edmunds.