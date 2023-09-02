Hundreds of Sudbury college students move into residence

Hundreds of college and university students across northern Ontario are heading to residence to start a new adventure.

At Sudbury's Cambrian College, it was the annual 'Move-in Weekend,' a two-day event held Friday and Saturday with activities, a barbecue and support for students.

The college said 500 orientation leaders were on hand to help students and parents get items from the car to the dorm room and help unpack.

"Moving away from home for the first time is daunting," said Renee Scott, the school’s director of marketing, recruitment and student success.

"We're really trying to bring together that community, making those connection with students who are showing up today or yesterday, that don’t know anyone."

Karen Beltran is from Ottawa, a first-year student studying paramedics at Cambrian. She moved in Friday and told CTV News that this is her first time living away from home.

"Yesterday was the hard part, saying goodbye to my parents and my siblings and the pets at home," said Beltran.

"But today's not too bad."

Owen Barker of North Bay said he's looking forward to the experience of living in residence and studying animation.

"I'm definitely excited, a little nervous too but it'll be okay," he said.

Olufunke Babaloa is a first year international student from Nigeria who began her studies in the spring she was on-hand volunteering as an one of the orientation leader.

"I wanted to volunteer because I wanted to experience the moving in and everything happening today," she said.

Babaloa added she is looking forward to her first winter.

As advice for students, she said it is good to balance social activities and studies.

"You have to give attention to both to bring balance," said Babaloa.

Staff at Cambrian said it is estimates more than 600 students will be settled into residence by the end of the weekend.