Hundreds of teddy bears hit the ice at WFCU Centre

Stuffed animals were flying from the stands at Saturday night’s Spitfire game in support of Sparky’s Toy Drive.

It was a successful teddy bear toss at the WFCU Centre.

Awesome good by all https://t.co/2P7KLP1n60

Hundreds of teddy bears were thrown on the ice and rounded up by volunteers.

There’s still time for those who weren’t at the game to support the toy drive by dropping a new, unwrapped toy to any fire hall in Windsor.

@sparkystoydrive was so excited @SpitsHockey for the teddy bear toss. Sparky has a new best friend! @am800cklw @CTVWindsor @WindsorFire1 pic.twitter.com/k8OySY2c0v