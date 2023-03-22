Hundreds of tickets issued during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Kingston's University District

Police and Bylaw officers issued hundreds of tickets for open liquor, public intoxication and underage drinking during St. Patrick's Day festivities in Kingston, Ont.

Police say over the weekend, officers worked with community partners to address "large unsanctioned gatherings" in the University District.

"Much like previous years’ events, most individuals took part in respectful and lawful celebrations, however, a large crowd gathered on Aberdeen Street on Saturday, March 18, posing an immediate threat to safety in the area," police said in a statement.

"A nuisance party was declared just before 3:00 p.m. Police and Bylaw Enforcement intervened and successfully cleared the large gathering to keep roads clear for motorists and emergency services."

The University District Safety Initiative was in effect from March 9 to 19, and police increased their presence in the University District to keep St. Patrick's Day celebrations under control.

Police say officers issued 330 open liquor charges, eight public intoxication charges and 30 charges for underage drinking on Friday and Saturday. Officers also issued administrative monetary penalties for obstructing an officer and making noise by yelling, shouting or hollering.

Meantime, Bylaw Services officers issued $19,000 worth of fines for administrative money penalties, including 33 for failing to leave the area and 12 for amplification of sound.

Under the University District Safety Initiative in Kingston, a fine or charge could result in a police record, which in turn could impact an individual's future academic or career prospect, police warn.