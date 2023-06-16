Hundreds of Timmins residents decry crime, call for relocation of homeless shelter at town hall

At least 500 packed the McIntyre arena Thursday night, with a resounding consensus that they want city council to make their residents feel safe living, working and walking around the city.

Taking questions from attendees, dance studio owner Melissa Kelly gave an emotional account of the break-ins she’s experienced at her business and home atop the studio.

"Violation, paranoia, fear, has left us with no words,” Kelly said at the meeting.

“We sleep with a bat at the end of our bed.”

Kelly asked the panel if city councillors and police service board members if they plan to increase funding for business security grants.

Mayor Michelle Boileau responded saying that is in the works.

Kelly said she doesn’t see her 19-year business making it to 30, with the level of crime in the city.

“This city is in grave danger and if something isn't done to help these businesses, we're just going to shut down and we don't want that,” Kelly said in an interview after the meeting.

“Any kind of help that the city can give the small businesses would be greatly appreciated.”

Emotional stories from lines of speakers over the two-hour event recounted break-ins, trespassing, feeling afraid to live in their homes, operate their businesses and enjoy their neighbourhoods.

The impassioned questions, statements and suggestions invoked roaring applause, standing ovations and shouts from the crowd demanding action.

Mayor Michelle Boileau told CTV in a post-meeting interview that many of the stories were familiar, but no less heart-wrenching and motivating.

"To hear about it and to see it in such a large numbers, it's impactful,” said Boileau.

“It just reminds us that there's no time to waste on this, that this has to continue to be a top priority."

Boileau said the comments and concerns raised validating the work city council is doing to better tackle property crime and violence in the city, including increasing funding for security grants and considerations for hiring security guards to patrol the city.

Her assurances that council wants to help solve the issue and is working towards a long-term plan invoked reactions of disbelief and frustration by some in the crowd.

Suggestions from the public included grants for residential security and continued calls to relocate the Living Space homeless shelter to a non-residential area.

People in attendance told CTV they felt encouraged by having their opinions voiced in-person.

"I think it was a good start to the process, but I feel like now the citizens have to organize and keep the pressure on council,” said business owner Ken Joanisse.

“Hopefully, we do get to see some action moving forward."

One man called for the mayor's resignation, others saying Boileau should feel guilty about the state of the city and not proud to be at the helm.

Boileau told attendees that while she is not proud that crime is at a high in Timmins, she is proud of the work being done to tackle it.

However, she told CTV that it is clear that people are not happy with the progress.

"We agree, we need to be doing more,” Boileau said.

Youth in the crowd pushed to share their thoughts.

Soon-to-be high school graduate Phoenix Blain took to the stage to highlight that local young people are leaving the city for further education or a life change and don’t intend to return. She said, the city needs to ensure that it’s youth can feel safe here.

"We've got to remember our next generation and they have a voice too,” Blain said in an interview.

“I would never want to raise my kids in a city where I don't even feel safe."

Boileau stressed that she cannot “wave a magic wand” to solve the city’s crime, homelessness, mental health and addictions issues. She said it’s a long-term goal.

The Timmins Police Service’s board chair, Kraymr Grenke, told CTV that the meeting brought forward new information, in terms of where people are being affected by crime and mischief.

He said while the police service is doing its part to hire officers and dedicate limited resources where they’re most needed, police are working with a flawed system.

"We have a catch and release system, where we're arresting people that are committing crimes against our citizens of our community, being released on bail immediately and committing more crimes,” said Grenke.

The crowd seemed in agreement that the location of Living Space and the existence of a safe consumption site are allowing property crime and drug addiction to continue without consequence.

City councillor Steve Black announced that he would lobby for that to happen.

The shelter is governed by the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board, half of which is comprised of city council members. Black said city council could stall the board’s budget process, until it agrees to relocate the shelter.

Boileau said she was surprised by the announcement.

"I wasn't expecting that,” she said.

“I thought that we were united in our position, when it came to the location of Living Space. It indicates to me that further conversations have to be had with my fellow councillors and with our stakeholders.”