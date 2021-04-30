Hundreds of truck drivers receive COVID-19 vaccinations in North Dakota

COVID-19 vaccine uptake among Canadian truck drivers in North Dakota border has been high in the two weeks it has been offered, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

A spokesperson for the health department told CTV News that 515 total vaccinations have been administered since the program started last week at the Northbound Alexander Henry Rest Area near Drayton, North Dakota.

During the first week of vaccinations, 301 doses were administered, including 284 for Canadians, and 17 American drivers.

The spokesperson said 30 immunizations were scheduled that morning for Friday afternoon.

The Manitoba Trucking Association is helping notify truckers that they are eligible and able to book the vaccine.

North Dakota will provide both doses of the vaccine to truck drivers and book appointments for the second doses. Drivers who cross the border regularly as part of their work are eligible.