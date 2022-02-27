Hundreds of Ukraine supporters gather at London’s Victoria Park

Hundreds gathered at London’s Victoria Park on Sunday to support Ukrainians impacted by war.

About 500 people were in attendance shortly after the rally began at the park gates at Richmond and Central around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

One man in the crowd, John Bulza, held a picture of 17 family members caught in the conflict zone.

“I worry for them. I cry for them. They’re in danger,” says Bulza.

And so, in an effort to protect those they love, many at the rally called for action to stop the military invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Volodymyr Vorobets, president of London’s Ukrainian Club, helped plan the event.

Vorobets, who has a nephew fighting in the army, is worried for family members caught in the conflict. He says support from Londoners will be felt in Ukraine.

Vorobets says he appreciates the support of anyone attending the rally and asked those comfortable to display the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

He also welcomed Londoners of Russian descent, who oppose the war, to attend.

There were several Russians in the crowd opposing the war. Among them, Jessica Butenko, a second generation Russian now married to a Ukrainian settled in London.

“I don’t know one Russian who is against Ukraine,” says Butenko. “I seriously don’t know one Russian. We’re all hating what Putin is doing.”

Londoner’s leaders, from all three levels of government, also offered words of support, some even speaking a few words of Ukrainian.

