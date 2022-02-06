Hundreds of vehicles ride through Halifax in 'Freedom Convoy'

Hundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a "Freedom Convoy" in protest of vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday.

Organizers created a social media page for the event, highlighting CTV News as one of the targets of the protest.

Originally scheduled as a rally for Saturday, the event was changed to a slow-rolling convoy Sunday as the region continued to clean up from a major storm.

Vehicles converged at Pier 21, and made their way through the downtown area, headed towards the television station in the city’s north end.

The hour-long convoy rolled past the station, honking and waving at a handful of demonstrators outside the building.

Many of the vehicles were decorated with Canadian flags and homemade signs.

Halifax Regional Police were unable to provide an exact number of vehicles involved, but told CTV News via email it was “in the hundreds.”

The Facebook poster says the event was held in support of the Freedom Convoy taking place in Ottawa, where thousands of demonstrators are occupying the downtown.

The Freedom Convoy in Ottawa began on Jan. 28. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing demonstration.