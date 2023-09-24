Hundreds participate in walk for suicide awareness and prevention

Windsorites walked for a good cause on Sunday for the annual Suicide Awareness Walk.

Hundreds of people turned up to St. Clair College Sunday morning for the eighth annual Suicide Awareness Walk.

It’s an event for participants to honour those close to them who were lost to suicide, as well as people currently struggling with those thoughts.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in 20 people has suicidal thoughts at some point in their lives.

Funds raised during the walk go towards programming at the local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association, including the Youth Wellness Hub.

“There’s a lot of stigma and taboo surrounding suicide. So coming together and walking and hearing stories of hope and resilience lets people know that they can reach out for help and they’re not alone with those thoughts,” explained Jenny-Lee Almeida, a bilingual mental health educator.