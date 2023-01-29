Hundreds plunge into frozen Lake Summerside for Special Olympics Alberta

Edmontonians plunged into the freezing Lake Summerside Sunday afternoon in support of Special Olympics Alberta.

With the wind chill at around minus 29, just over 200 participants jumped into the cold lake. This year, the funds were going to support the 2023 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games, an event offering people with intellectual disabilities the chance to compete in sport.

The 12th annual fundraiser netted more than $112,000 as of publication.

The polar plunge represents the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics, explained Edmonton Police Service Const. Amanda Trenchard.

"It's a cold one but it will be a fun one," she added. "Like we always say, let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt and everyone coming out here is brave."

John McDougall took the plunge and said it was his way of "freezing for a reason."

"It's a fantastic event where people put their money where their mouth is," he said.