Hundreds ride in Halifax 'Freedom Convoy' Sunday
Hundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a 'Freedom Convoy' on Sunday.
Organizers created a social media page for the event, highlighting CTV as the planned target.
Originally scheduled as a rally for Saturday, the event was changed to a 'slow rolling convoy' Saturday evening as the region continued to clean-up from a major storm.
Vehicles converged at Pier 21, and made their way through the downtown-area, heading towards the television station in city’s North End.
The hour long convoy rolled past the station, honking and waving at a handful of demonstrators outside the building.
Many of the vehicles were decorated with Canadian flags and homemade signs.
Halifax Regional Police were unable to provide an exact number of vehicles involved, but told CTV News via email it was “in the hundreds.”
The Facebook poster says the event was held in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' taking place in Ottawa, focused on current COVID-19 public health mandates – participants asking for an end to the restrictions.
The 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa began Jan. 28.
