Hundreds roll up their sleeves at Barrie Mosque pop-up vaccine clinic

The Barrie Mosque on Ferris Lane held its first pop-up vaccination clinic Wednesday evening.

Organizers say 237 people were vaccinated during the event that ran over three hours.

The pop-up clinic was organized in five days by local family physician and emergency room Dr. Shafiq Mohamed.

Mohamed said he felt it was important to ensure members of a minority population in Barrie received their vaccination. " I believe that it is my responsibility as a physician and a Muslim to be able to ensure that we are protecting ourselves and protecting our community members and protecting those who are at-risk population within our community as well."

Close to 200 congregation members signed up early, with another 85 getting the shot as walk-ins.

Mohamed said he believes having a clinic like this "is great (to) have people that speak different languages to be able to translate side effects and translate and get consent in the appropriate language."

The event was open to all, and organizers say 40 non-congregation members who dropped in received the vaccine.

While this clinic was for the 30 and above age group, Dr. Mohamed is hopeful to expand. "We can do another one in the future now that the eligibility criteria is changing to get everybody above 18 vaccinated."