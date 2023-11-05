Hundreds show up to celebrate Central Library's fifth birthday

It was a birthday party with everyone invited, and everyone who came celebrated one of the city's most iconic buildings.

The Central Library opened five years ago, and since then, has welcomed 4.5 million people through its doors.

Saturday, a birthday bash offered more reasons to visit, including musicians, a puppet story time, circus shows and other assorted free activities.

The library has not only become a hub for the community, but a tourist attraction for architecture lovers as well, after being featured in publications such as Architectural Digest and The New York Times.

"So it's a destination for Calgarians and beyond Calgary," said Steven Dohlman, from the Calgary Public Library. "And it's not just about the programs and the events, it's about the services, it's about the people and it's about responding to the community's needs.

This Central Library was built just a few blocks east of the former site, which was built in the 1960s.

Although the party took place Saturday, the library's actual birthday was Nov. 1.

Happy 5th Birthday to the Central Library in East Village �� Half a decade ago, we unveiled our stunning new Central Library, and over 50,000 people celebrated with us on that incredible day! Join in the festivities this week: https://t.co/6iUQ72h2lE pic.twitter.com/GOIwBmOOHN