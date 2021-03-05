Approximately 280 students will be learning from home for the next couple weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a high school in Cochrane, Alta.

Alberta Health Services informed staff at the Bow Valley High School about six positive cases of COVID-19 found at the institution this week. Meanwhile, Alberta Health says there are more than 10 connected to the school, resulting in it being placed under the province's 'outbreak' status.

There are no details on if the infected individuals are students or staff members, but Rocky View Schools Division, the organization that administers the school, says the cases will have a huge impact on learning.

"Of the 700 students taking classes in-person, about 280 will be learning from home due to isolation. Sixteen staff are also required to isolate," said Tara de Weerd, director of communications for RVS.

The school will remain open, given that there are enough students to attend classes and substitute teachers to look after them, de Weerd says.

She adds the safety of students and staff remain paramount.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our number one concern. We continue to implement strict COVID-19 measures to limit the spread within our schools as well as seek opportunities to remind our students, staff and families of the importance of following these protocols to keep each other safe."

According to the latest data, the town of Cochrane has recorded 352 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, as well as two deaths. There are currently 30 active cases.