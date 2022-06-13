Hundreds take in Indigenous Friendship Pow Wow in North Bay

Lee Park in North Bay was the site of an Indigenous Friendship Pow Wow in a post-covid celebration over the weekend.

North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre officials called it a celebration to bring people together after Covid19 put a halt to activities for the past two years.

"We're coming back together after a long break after covid. We are here to dance and to celebrate, share some of our cultural teachings, either with each other, or people who want to come and check it out," said Pow Wow chair, Jennifer Seguin.

Seguin said while it’s an indigenous-led event, this year was all about inclusivity.

"I think at this point it's about inclusiveness. People know that they can come and join us, they can ask questions to learn a little bit more about what's going on, and that they're welcome. Some people don't even realize they're allowed to come,” she said.

Now into its 14th year, Seguin said the event continues to grow with more people willing to participate.

"We want people to come and learn. Truth and reconciliation are really important at this time, I've seen more of that then I have in the past. We have a lot of people asking can I come down.”

“We definitely encourage everyone to come. Enjoy the drum, find out about our dresses and our dances, we have our sacred fire where you can sit and talk with our elders," said Seguin.

While some virtual pow wows have taken place in the past two years, Seguin said there was no better time than this past weekend.