Hundreds turn out for annual Barrie Fun Run

Hundreds turned out to Barrie's waterfront Wednesday evening with a shared goal of making a difference in the community.

The 36th Annual Barrie Fun Run took place. More than 600 participants laced up to either run or walk the route, starting at Barrie's Southshore Centre.

The event is a staple fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Barrie.

"We've had a lot of participation from RVH and Georgian College, and a lot of other clubs and organizations have sponsored and been a big part of this event," said organizer Chris Holmes.

There were 5 km and 10 km options and a shortened race for kids.

"It's really nice seeing all the kids," said Holmes. "We've got a kids run that all the children were participating in, we've got face-painting, lots of music. It's just a fun, great event."

This year the goal was $30,000, which will go towards the various projects that the Rotary club supports, including initiatives at RVH as well as the creation of various community gardens.