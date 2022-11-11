Hundreds turn out for Remembrance Day ceremony at CFB Borden
Hundreds of people gathered at CFB Borden in Angus on Friday for Remembrance Day.
The crowd included current and former military personnel and locals coming together to pay their respects to the men and women who sacrificed their lives for the country.
"It shows that the country is behind our people, and we don't forget what these people did," Retired Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Beaton.
The 91-year-old says he's been attending the Remembrance Day ceremony at CFB Borden for over 35 years.
On Friday, Beaton and dozens of other veterans filled Legacy Park on the edge of the base.
Chris Skalozub, the District E parade Marshall for the Royal Canadian Legion, explained to CTV News that their organization works year-round to ensure future generations understand Canadians' sacrifices for their freedoms.
"We're going into communities, we go into schools, we go to churches, and we go everywhere to do our act of remembrance, which is the same ceremony that we do on this glorious day," said Skalozub.
"We have to get out because if we don't, people will forget."
