Hundreds turn out for return of Barrie's Lobsterfest

After a two-year absence, hundreds gathered for a fish-filled dinner Saturday as Barrie's annual Lobsterfest returned.

The event has been a tradition for 43 years, organized by the Barrie-Huronia Rotary Club. On the menu was a 1.5 lb lobster featuring live entertainment and a live auction.

With tickets sold out this year, it serves as a vital source of funds for the club's work.

"The city is a beneficiary of a number of our projects, and it's a win-win for both," says Sherri Maynard, the incoming president of the club. "We sponsor the hospital, the hospice, Gilda's Club, the food bank. We provide funds to so many organizations, and this is a big contributor and allows us to do that."

One of their projects, a new fishing dock along Kempenfelt Bay, was recently completed.

"That money goes back into our community," says Cindy O'Donnell, the current president of the club. "We actually have our fishing platform; we just finished it. We're going to be launching that fishing platform on June 16. We're very excited to finally have the platform finished!"

The Barrie-Huronia Rotary Club comprises more than 90 volunteers, all giving their time towards helping community causes.

"It is a complete volunteer process," says Maynard. "So people put in countless hours to support these projects for the betterment of our community. It's outstanding. It's amazing."

Since it started more than $1-million has been raised by Lobsterfest.