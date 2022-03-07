Hundreds turn out for Sudbury's latest Ukraine rally

There was a large, passionate crowd along Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury over the noon hour Sunday as Sudburians came out to show their support for Ukraine amid continued Russian attacks.

Waving flags, carrying signs, they waved at cars passing by shouting things in Ukrainian like "glory to Ukraine."

Among the protesters was Yurii Shcherbiuk, who for the past year has called the city home.

Shcherbiuk is originally from Western Ukraine and his thoughts, even now, are with his family.

"The main reason to be out here today is to stop the insanity over what is going on right now in Ukraine as soon as possible," he said. "I've been here for more than one year and I'm scared for my family who live back home, so I want this to stop as soon as possible."

Shcherbiuk said many of his fellow compatriots in the city have had a hard time sleeping since the Russian invasion began.

"For now they have Internet, they have electricity, they have everything they need and it's good to hear, that I'm able to call them. They are accepting refugees from the east part of Ukraine, but it's still scary," he said.

Sunday's event brought out supporters of all ages, including those in grade school. Merik Legault and Bentley Sarazen were both decked out in Ukrainian colours.

"The country of Ukraine is getting taken over when they really haven't done anything wrong. They really just want more power," said Legault.

"Well, I think this needs to stop because Ukraine is a nice place. But Russia, they just, they're just trying to take all the power," said Sarazen.

The community is working on holding another rally, next Saturday at the city's four corners.

The Ukrainian National Federation is continuing to take donations to help humanitarian efforts overseas.

