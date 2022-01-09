Hundreds wait in line at Paramedic Service pop-up vaccine clinic in Dorchester, Ont. 

The lineup for a COVID-19 vaccine stretched half-way around the outside of the Flight Exec Centre in Dorchester, Ont. Sunday.

It was the first of 15 pop-up clinics in Middlesex County this month being put on by the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS).

At the back of the line, Lori Taylor didn't mind waiting, and was thrilled she was able to just walk-up in her hometown, knowing she'd secure a booster shot.

"I teach kindergarten so most of my kids can't be," says Taylor, who teaches just a few metres from where she was waiting in line.

"I tried to get an appointment and I couldn't. To get my first shot it was well over 1,000 phone calls just to get an appointment. I live here in Dorchester, so this was super easy.”

Near the front of the line was Marcel Meyer, who considered himself lucky to wait just over an hour to get in the door.

"I just live around the corner, so I thought I'd check to see the line and at that time it was short," says Meyer who was able to ride his bike to the clinic.

"The problem is you can't get one (appointment). When you go online, I thought it was February but someone was telling me this morning it was March when you can get a shot. So these are a great thing.”

Taylor and Meyer are perfect examples why the MLPS and the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) are partnering on this venture.

"Every day we're going to be at a different location so we're like the traveling vaccine roadshow," says Miranda Bothwell, acting superintendent for special operations with MLPS.

Between Jan. 9 and Jan 31, the MLPS will be running 15 pop-up clinics over 22 days.

They'll be setting up and tearing down each day, and then doing it all again.

"It's a very important strategy," says Mary Lou Albanese, the MLHU's director of environmental health and infectious disease control.

"We recognize that there are individuals in our community that have transportation issues and accessibility issues. Being able to go to the various communities is an important strategy and we're so happy and supportive and appreciative of the London-Middlesex Paramedics working with us and doing this.”

It's a collaboration which Bothwell feels is working seamlessly.

"We have a really good flow pretty consistent with what you might see at the mass-vaccination centers just on a smaller scale,” Bothwell says. “So everyone would register, and once they get inside receive their vaccine. They wait the appropriate time and then they're out the door.”

At the travelling clinics, the MLPS is following the same guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and the MLHU.

"We have all vaccines available to support ages five and up," says Bothwell. “We have pediatric Pfizer we have Moderna and adult Pfizer. For the most part, those looking to get a booster and their age 30 and up would be receiving the Moderna booster.”

Bothwell adds the MLPS operations team going to the different communities is run separately from their frontline 911 team.

Monday, the team will be in Lucan, Ont. at the Lucan Memorial Centre. A list of all the upcoming pop up clinics can be found here: https://www.healthunit.com/pop-up-vaccination-clinics#MLPS