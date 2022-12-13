Power restored in Falconbridge

Greater Sudbury Hydro says power has been restored to about 300 customers in the Falconbridge area of the city after an emergency hydro pole repair.

The power was out for about an hour and 45 minutes beginning at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13, officials said.

The Hydro One pole has been replaced, but no word on what caused the damage.

At the time the power went out, it was about -7 C and partly cloudy in the Sudbury area.