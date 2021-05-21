Hungry? Here's where to find food trucks in KW this long weekend

A sure sign of summer is the sight of food trucks.

While large gatherings are not allowed, the local food industry is banding together to try to make the best of another festival-free summer.

Food trucks in Kitchener-Waterloo have started a Facebook page, KW Food Trucks, to help share where trucks will be parked and when they will be open.

Some churches in the region, which are closed to patrons, are opening their parking lots to the portable business owners. As per public health regulations, only one truck is allowed at a time in each parking lot.

Food Truck owners say they are not encouraging customers to eat on-site, adding everyone should consider food trucks a form of curbside pick-up, just like any other restaurant.

Below is a list of the food truck vendors who are participating in the Facebook page. Every morning around 8 a.m., a list of locations for open food trucks is posted to the group.

HUNGRY FRIDAY NIGHT? THESE FOOD TRUCKS ARE OPEN:

Trucks open from 4:30 to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted.