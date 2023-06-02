Hunter fined $8,000, licence suspension after shooting at deer decoy in Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A hunter from Mactier is facing an $8,000 fine after pleading guilty to trespassing and shooting from a roadway in Muskoka.
The court heard that last fall, the Mactier man shot at a deer decoy from a roadway with a shotgun and slug on a property he didn't have permission to be on in Port Carling.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
Conservation officers had set up the decoy in response to an outcry from the public about trespassing and unsafe hunting practices in the area.
The judge also handed the man a two-year hunting licence suspension for the offence.
The Ontario government warns hunters it is cracking down on unsafe and illegal hunting practices to safeguard the public and deer.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Tensions flare over evacuation plans if fire sparks on Prince Edward IslandWith woods filled with deadfall after post-tropical storm Fiona and forest fires around our region, there is some anxiety on Prince Edward Island.
-
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientistsAt the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
-
5 controversial moments from Doug Ford’s first year after re-electionIt’s been one year since Ontario Premier Doug Ford was re-elected with a majority government and while his party appears to be still doing well in the polls, at least one expert says trouble could be on the horizon.
-
How you can celebrate Pride in Winnipeg this weekendWinnipeggers will be coming together this weekend for the Pride Winnipeg Festival, which will bring entertainment, artisans and the annual Pride Parade to the city.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health changing bad drug text alert systemVancouver Coastal Health is joining other health authorities in the province in a move to a unified provincial text alert system warning of toxic drugs.
-
'Very good opportunity': 172-room hotel finally opens in NanaimoAfter a soft opening in March, the Courtyard by Mariott hotel has officially opened its doors in the Harbour City.