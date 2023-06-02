Hunter fined $8,000, licence suspension after shooting at deer decoy in Muskoka

A hunter from Mactier is facing an $8,000 fine after pleading guilty to trespassing and shooting from a roadway in Muskoka.

The court heard that last fall, the Mactier man shot at a deer decoy from a roadway with a shotgun and slug on a property he didn't have permission to be on in Port Carling.

Conservation officers had set up the decoy in response to an outcry from the public about trespassing and unsafe hunting practices in the area.

The judge also handed the man a two-year hunting licence suspension for the offence.

The Ontario government warns hunters it is cracking down on unsafe and illegal hunting practices to safeguard the public and deer.