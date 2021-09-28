Hunter hospitalized, bear shot in southern Alberta bear attack

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is attempting to locate a suspected injured grizzly bear sow after a hunter was attacked Sunday evening.

According to the agency, two grouse hunters were in an area roughly 10 kilometres west of Highway 40 and 30 kilometres north of Highway 3 at around 8 p.m. when they encountered a bear sow and her two cubs.

The adult bear attacked and injured one hunter and the other hunter stopped the attack by shooting the bear.

The bear, believed to be a grizzly, ran off and has not been located since. The extent of its injuries has not been confirmed.

The uninjured hunter contacted Blairmore RCMP and the bear attack victim was taken to hospital where, as of Monday, he remained in stable condition.

An area surrounding the location of the attack has been closed to the public as the search for the bear continues.

Should you encounter a bear in the wild, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement recommends taking certain steps to reduce the likelihood of an attack including:

Staying calm, not running, keeping children close and staying within your group;

Surveying the area for cubs or animal carcasses and backing away in the opposite direction;

Keeping you eye on the bear without staring at it aggressively;

Seeking shelter in a car or a building while backing away; and;

Speaking to the bear in a low, soft voice in an effort to prove you are not a prey animal.

For additional tips on preventing a bear encounter visit Alberta: Bears and Outdoor Recreation.