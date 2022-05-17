Wife of Métis hunter killed testifies in murder trial
A hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
Sarah Sansom told a jury trial in Edmonton that alcohol consumption had caused problems in her marriage with Jacob Sansom.
Crown lawyers have said Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were followed on a rural road northeast of Edmonton in March 2020 and were shot after a confrontation.
Roger Bilodeau, 58, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 33, have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors have said the Bilodeaus followed the Métis hunters with a gun assuming they were thieves who had earlier driven onto their property.
Defence lawyer Shawn Gerstel has told court that Sansom had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal driving limit, and Cardinal's level was nearly twice the limit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.
-
20-year-old pleads guilty to killing dog in Chatham, Ont. shooting last yearA guilty plea to killing a dog was entered in a Chatham courtroom on Tuesday, following what police called a targeted shooting last January.
-
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: pollMany Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan LibraryA group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.
-
Busiest stretch of Banff Avenue closed to vehicles for the summerThe Town of Banff has closed a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue, as well as a section of Caribou Street, to create a pedestrian-friendly area until Oct. 10.
-
G1 driver 3 times legal limit among 15 impaired drivers caught last weekendOttawa police say officers nabbed 15 impaired drivers over the weekend, including a suspended G1 driver who had three times the legal alcohol limit.
-
-
Labour and delivery services resume at Truro hospital following floodLabour and delivery services have resumed at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S.
-
Man rescues distressed pup from hot carA woman accused of leaving her puppy in a hot car in Bradford has been charged under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.
-
Suspect sought after firearm, fentanyl found inside hidden vehicle compartment: Sarnia policeThe Sarnia Police Service is searching for a suspect who was previously in police custody but then released after finding fentanyl and a Glock handgun in a hidden compartment of the suspect’s vehicle.