Calgary police say missing child found safe
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Police say a child, who went missing in the community of Huntington Hills on Tuesday, is safe.
Officials released details about the child's disappearance on Tuesday evening.
Just after midnight, police provided an update that the child had been found.
There are no further details.
