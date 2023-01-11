Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake Rosseau
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.
According to provincial police, a 48-year-old man was swimming on the lake near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling when he was struck by a vessel on July 25, 2022.
Police said they received 911 calls about a swimmer unresponsive in the water about 70 feet from a dock.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died of his injuries.
Police said the boater remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.
On Wednesday, provincial police said the boater was charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner following a thorough investigation.
He has a court appearance scheduled in Bracebridge next month to answer to the charge.
-
Starving dogs ate blanket to survive before rescue, B.C. SPCA saysThe B.C. SPCA has seized 15 dogs and puppies that were allegedly found starving at a breeder's property in the province's Thompson-Nicola region.
-
'I'm crushed': Edmonton nurse wants to help, but is having trouble getting recertifiedAs many Alberta health-care workers face long hours, short staffing and burnout, an Edmonton nurse is finding it difficult to get the training she needs to reenter the workforce.
-
Officials welcome news that red hot home prices in northern Ont. are finally coolingThe housing market in northern Ontario is showing signs of slowing down and correcting itself compared to some other places across the country.
-
'It's time for us to mobilize': N.S. ER deaths grow with doctor wait listsIn a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday.
-
Kitchener man arrested by joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking TeamA 22-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and facing numerous charges after a human trafficking investigation that started in 2022.
-
Winnipeg city councillor setting her sights on Parliament HillA Winnipeg city councillor recently re-elected at Winnipeg city hall is setting her sights on Parliament Hill.
-
Food insecurity at all-time high as food banks struggle to meet rising demandFood banks continue to deal with an unprecedented growing demand for service.
-
Suspects allegedly steal service truck and over $600K in other items during break-inWindsor police are seeking video of a break-in overnight Sunday where the suspects allegedly made away with more than $600,000 in stolen goods.
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic championThe thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.