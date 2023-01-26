Huntsville business in ruins after early morning fire

A business is in ruins after an early morning fire Thursday in Huntsville.

Smoke was discovered at Aben Graphics at 3:45 a.m.

"It's a steel building with a steel roof, so the access is difficult," said Deputy Fire Chief Gary Monahan.

There is also a significant amount of paper inside the graphics business.

Authorities partially closed Hanes Road between the section of Tim Hortons and Howland Drive.

An investigation will be commenced to determine if Ontario's Office of Fire Marshal's will be called to the scene.