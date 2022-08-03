Huntsville firefighters battle attic blaze

Huntsville Lake of Bays firefighters were called to an attic fire on Britannia Road on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m.

The occupants had noticed smoke coming from the home's eaves and called 911. All occupants were out of the house when crews arrived. The building sustained extensive damage estimated to be approximately $750,000.

Crews from Station 1 and 5, with assistance from Station 4 in Baysville encountered heavy flames in the roof area of the structure. The aerial apparatus was used to help suppress the fire. Crews remained on scene for several hours, dealing with hotspots.

The origin, cause and circumstances are currently under investigation.