Huntsville grapples with cyberattack; municipal office closure extends to 2nd day

The Town of Huntsville's municipal office will be closed for a second day after a cybersecurity issue unfolded over the weekend.

The Town announced on Monday that it had to close the municipal office and library to the public due to the cyberattack.

A team of experts has been called in to investigate how the online attack happened and the extent of it.

So far, it says no evidence suggests any sensitive data, including personal information, had been compromised.

"However, if this is discovered, the appropriate steps will be taken," the Town noted on its website on Tuesday.

The cybersecurity issue impacted some of the Town's systems and services, including municipal and council email addresses. As a result, the council's committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.

While Town Hall remains closed, March break camps and scheduled programming will continue this week at the Canada Summit Centre, the Algonquin Theatre and the library, which has reopened.

"The Town is committed to being as transparent as possible regarding this incident and its implications for our community. This type of incident takes time to investigate, and we would like to thank the community for their patience," the Town stated on its website.