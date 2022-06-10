Huntsville High School hold and secure lifted: TLDSB

The hold and secure at a high school in Huntsville has been lifted, the school board said shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board noted the safety measure was in place Friday afternoon, resulting in the exterior doors at Huntsville High School on Brunel Road to remain closed and locked until it's lifted.

After the safety measure was lifted, the board said regular transportation routes would continue "and may be delayed in some areas."

OPP says officers placed the school in the hold and secure as a precaution, saying officers were "concerned for the safety and well-being of a person in emotional distress."

Police say the person was located safely.