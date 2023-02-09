iHeartRadio

Huntsville is embracing winter with ice art


As the winter months dwindle away, the town of Huntsville is encouraging residents to get outside and enjoy what little time they have left.

Downtown Huntsville, along the main street, is home to several ice sculptures hand crafted out of Toronto.

The sculptures will remain - until mother nature has her say.

Just down the street at River Mill Park is Snow Village – a mini-sized community made of - you guessed it- snow.

 

